Covid-19: Wike’s palliatives equal to none – Rep Member

…Applauds swearing-in of PDP ward exco without offending social distancing

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FEDERAL lawmaker, Dumnamene Dekor, has described the palliatives being distributed by Governor Nyesom Wike to Rivers state people as “second to none” in the fight against Coronavirus among states of Nigeria.

Dekor, Member Representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives expressed the rating following the State Palliatives Committee’s delivery of various food items to his constituents in Gokana and Khana Areas.

Each ward in both LGAs received 100 (50kg) bags of rice, 100 bags of garri, 1000 tubers of yam, 100 cartons of pasta and 5 (50ltrs) of palm oil directed by the Governor to be shared among the vulnerable in the state.

According to Dekor, “Governor Wike’s distribution network of the palliatives is equal to none. The most vulnerable group targeted by the initiative are being readily captured.

“It is a thing of joy that he is remembering my people in this time of great need. It’s a humbling demonstration of one good turn deserving another as the good people of Khana and Gokana have always seen His Excellency as one of them and supported him accordingly.”

The lawmaker, one time Works Commissioner under Governor Wike, hoped that this trying period would soon be over and at the end of it all, “the Governor’s unique efforts in this critical time would be accorded a proper place in history and his name written in gold.”

He urged his constituents to remain patient and pray for an early end to the pandemic, asking them to continue to support Wike by being law-abiding and keeping to his directives on necessary precautions against COVID-19 as ordered by the state government in order to stay safe.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has commended Peoples Democratic Party faithful in Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency for the peaceful inauguration of Ward Executives of the across the two LGAs without compromising social distancing and other precautions against Covid-19.

He said, “I particularly commend my people for observing social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing their hands, use of alcohol-based sanitizers and all other directives given by the party for the swearing-in ceremony for Ward Executives.”

