Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19: Wike auctions vehicles seized for violating lockdown regulations

On 9:33 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19: Wike auctions vehicles seized for violating lockdown violations
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said vehicles impounded for violating the COVID-19 lockdown regulations would be auctioned.

He said on Thursday: “The defaulters will be tried by the Mobile Courts and I have told the Attorney-General that all the impounded vehicles must be auctioned.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Wike evicts vagrants to homes states, Niger Republic

“By tomorrow (today, Friday), the Attorney-General would have advertised those vehicles and we will auction them.

“Some people don’t believe that Coronavirus is in existence.  Until you make them understand that we are serious, they will not believe it. We will auction the impounded vehicles

“Those arrested will face the wrath of the law. Nobody is above the law. We will not allow anyone to sabotage our efforts to protect our people,” he added.

Wike spoke in an interview after monitoring the level of compliance, yesterday, during which several offenders, including a private guard and others were arrested and dragged to the state Isolation Centre, Elekahia.

In the course of monitoring the level of compliance, Wike arrested several violators and impounded cars.

Wike also arrested some very important persons (VIPs), who were not on essential duties,  but were moving around with their police escorts.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!