COVID-19: Wike auctions vehicles seized for violating lockdown regulations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said vehicles impounded for violating the COVID-19 lockdown regulations would be auctioned.

He said on Thursday: “The defaulters will be tried by the Mobile Courts and I have told the Attorney-General that all the impounded vehicles must be auctioned.

ALSO READ:

“By tomorrow (today, Friday), the Attorney-General would have advertised those vehicles and we will auction them.

“Some people don’t believe that Coronavirus is in existence. Until you make them understand that we are serious, they will not believe it. We will auction the impounded vehicles

“Those arrested will face the wrath of the law. Nobody is above the law. We will not allow anyone to sabotage our efforts to protect our people,” he added.

Wike spoke in an interview after monitoring the level of compliance, yesterday, during which several offenders, including a private guard and others were arrested and dragged to the state Isolation Centre, Elekahia.

In the course of monitoring the level of compliance, Wike arrested several violators and impounded cars.

Wike also arrested some very important persons (VIPs), who were not on essential duties, but were moving around with their police escorts.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: