COVID-19: Why FG must fix Health sector now – N/Delta Group

Kindly Share This Story:

As the world is being ravaged by the novel Coronavirus pandemic, popularly called COVID-19, the Warri Consultative Forum (WFC) has called on the Federal Government to fix the health sector now to save Nigerians from the further suffering.

The group who made this call in a statement by its Secretary, Gabriel Meni, said that now is the time for the Federal Government to fix all the hospitals in the country and make them become world standard.

According to the group; “The best cure for COVID-19 is transparency, distancing ourselves from greed, corruption, wickedness and playing politics with everything.

READ ALSO:

“All state governments should take a lesson from what is going on now and take a good look at our health sector. During the first republic we used to have some good hospitals in the country, but today the story is different.”

The group also urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Niger Delta Ministry to play their role and ensure that all healthcare facilities in the Niger Delta region are fixed.

“It is high time the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Niger Delta Ministry played their part in developing the health sector in the region. Today we have more police stations, court, and prison yards than hospitals. It should be the other way round,” the group said.

On the two contracts worth over N10 billion naira allegedly awarded by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC to two companies for the supply of medical equipment and the emergency supply of Medical PPE and an anti-coronavirus publicity campaign, according to whistleblowers, the group said there was nothing wrong with the contract if the allegations were true.

The group said that at a time when the country and the whole world is passing through a difficult time, there was nothing wrong with the commission to contribute to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an emergency period and if the Interim Management Committee of NDDC took action on COVID -19 issue then we think we should applaud them for an action well taken to save lives. If this was how the past boards have been acting we would not have been where are today.

“Some people are saying it is not for their mandate to use any of its funds for positive action but we believe that any action taken to save lives is a good one.

“In Luke Chapter 14 Verses 5 (New International Version)

Jesus said to them (Pharisees), “If any of you has a sheep and it falls into a pit on the Sabbath, will you not take hold of it and lift it out?

What the interim managing committee did was what Jesus did because Covid-19 is like a pit. If they did it, yes they are right to take that action because people are dying all over the world,” the group said.

Kindly Share This Story: