COVID-19: We’ve conducted 177 tests — Ekiti govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti state commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade on Monday disclosed that 177 tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Speaking during a media briefing by the state task force team on COVID-19, Yaya-Kolade noted that the state was setting up its molecular laboratory preparatory for the random testing of residents.

She urged the residents to make themselves available for the test to enable them to know their status, adding that the random testing would help in eliminating any form of community transmission of the disease.

According to her, ” So far, we have conducted COVID-19 test for 177 persons with 19 confirmed cases and now five active cases. We informed you about our molecular laboratory last week and I can confirm to you now that the laboratory is currently being set up now and the test will commence any moment from now.

” We want to rule any form of community transmission of COVID-19 and further spread and we believe that with the random test we are starting now, it will help us to contain the deadly disease. I want to urge our people to make themselves available for the test.”

Also speaking, the coordinator of the task force and Director General Office of Transformation, Strategy, and Delivery, Professor Bolaji Aluko who declared last weekend that the state government had received N631 million for supports against COVID-19, said names of individual and corporate donors have been published in line with the transparency and accountability agenda of the government.

Aluko added that another round of palliatives would commence next week for poor and vulnerable citizens to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: