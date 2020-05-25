COVID-19: Uneasy calm in Anambra community as man tests positive in Nnewi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

There is tension and palpable fear in Nnewi the industrial city of Anambra State following the news of an Onitsha-based businessman brought to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi who tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case of COVID-19 in Nnewi sparked off tension among traders in the industrial city who are said to be making it a topic of discussion in the markets.

Vanguard learnt that most of the traders who have not been observing the safety directives of both Anambra State Government and World Health Organization, WHO, respectively have started wearing a facemask and maintaining physical and social distancing to avoid contacting the pandemic virus.

However, the Chief Medical Director of NAUTH, Prof. Anthony Igwegbe who confirmed the pandemic virus case in NAUTH Nnewi, yesterday, said the patient was brought to the hospital last Wednesday and on suspicion, his specimen was taken for a test which turned out to be positive as declared by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

Prof Igwegbe said the man was immediately taken to the treatment centre in Onitsha for appropriate care.

The CMD also disclosed that the patient has no relationship with last week dead female patient that sparked off the rumour of the hospital having Coronavirus case, and doctors, nurses and other health workers allegedly quarantined.

According to Prof. Igwegbe, “NAUTH recorded its first positive confirmed Covid-19 pandemic case on Saturday, May 23, 2020, following the release of the result by NCDC.”

“The patient was quickly moved from our Isolation ward to the Anambra State treatment centre last night for care and treatment.

“The patient, male, trader resident in Onitsha was admitted into isolation ward following proper triage on a presentation on May 20. Specimen for the test was taken the following day and sent to Irrua.

“All the necessary precautions were taken as all who attended to him used Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). There is no cause for alarm because the situation was handled professionally which makes it unnecessary to send our health workers to self-isolation.”

