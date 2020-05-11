COVID-19: UBTH commences testing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday commenced testing for COVID-19 following the validation of its testing centre by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The validation was announced by NCDC and echoed by the Edo State Hon. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia.

The Public Relations Officer of the UBTH, Joshua Uwaila in a statement said the achievement was made possible by the collaboration between UBTH and the Centre for Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation ( CERHI), University of Benin.

He said “The collaboration, initiated by the UBTH Chief Medical Director, Prof Darlington Obaseki, provided access to the use of the centre’s Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine for COVID-19 testing.

“With this new development, testing for COVID-19 for UBTH patients has become more efficient as traveling cost and time in handling test specimens have now been eliminated. This achievement adds traction to the fight against COVID-19 in Edo State.’

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki had paid a visit to the UBTH Isolation Centre penultimate Thursday where he was also taken on a guided tour of UBTH Testing Centre among other facilities.

The Governor on that visit had stated that he was impressed with the Management of the Hospital especially the collaboration with the State Government in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CMD of UBTH promised to continue to provide quality healthcare to all its patients and clients.

