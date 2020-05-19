COVID-19: Taraba records zero fatality, discharges all active cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state government has said no fatality was recorded from the 17 cases of COVID-19 it had.

The state deputy governor, Haruna Manu in a statewide broadcast also announced that all active cases have fully recovered and discharged.

He, however, noted that the state is still at risk of the present pandemic if all precautionary measures are flouted.

In his words: “It is important for me to say that even with the present zero active cases of COVID-19 infection in the state, we cannot yet say that we are completely free of the risk of infection.

“We must, therefore, remain committed to those international protocols introduced by the World Health Organisation and which have been domesticated to serve our needs and purpose in the state.

“That means our people must continue to rigidly wash their hands regularly, wipe their hands with sanitizer, maintain social distancing, wear facemasks, avoid handshakes, and observe the lockdown order introduced by the state government.

“These are responsibilities which every individual must accept as their own contribution to the effort of the government to protect them against the pandemic.”

He also mentioned that the state government would remain proactive by acquiring more testing facilities to scale up its testing capacity.

He further announced the reopening of worship centres following the review of the lockdown which now allows human and vehicular from Friday to Sunday between the hours of 8 am to 6 pm.

According to him, “lockdown remains in force on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“Inter-state movements are still restricted and violators will be severely penalised,” he added.

