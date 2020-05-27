Breaking News
COVID-19: Taraba discharges last active case

On 4:43 pm
Taraba state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Taraba state technical committee on COVID-19 has said the last active case of the Coronavirus which was confirmed by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on May 20 has recovered and has been discharged.

Chairman of the committee and state Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai disclosed this at a briefing on Wednesday.

He declared that the state currently has no active case of the CoronaVirus.

READ ALSO: 90% households in Taraba to have access to clean water before 2023 – Gov Ishaku

He also said 15 samples sent for test returned negative.

He further commended residents of the state for obeying all precautionary measures outlined to avoid community spread.

As at the time of this report, the state is still on lockdown from Monday to Thursday, while Friday through Sunday is allowed for both human and vehicular movement.

Vanguard News Nigeria

