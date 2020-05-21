COVID-19: South-Sudan Pres Kiir prays for VP, infected comrades

Kindly Share This Story:

President Salva Kiir has officially written to his first Vice-President Riek Machar after reports emerged that he had been infected with COVID-19.

The May 20 letter read in part: “It is my hope and prayer that each new day brings Your Excellency and the rest of our comrades closer to a full and speedy recovery.

“I want to personally encourage you and the rest of our colleagues to go through this with courage and zeal needed to win the battle. We know that the pandemic is relentless but we will pull through,” it added.

Kiir applauded Machar for opting to go into self-quarantine. He was infected along with his wife Angelina Teny who is also defence minister. A number of aides also tested positive.

“Take good time to rest and fight off this disease naturally. You will be in my daily prayers,” the statement concluded.

