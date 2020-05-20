COVID-19: Shippers’ Council completes first phase of sensitisation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

NIGERIAN Shippers’ Council, NSC, has concluded the first phase of its COVID-19 sensitisation for the maritime community.

The three-day programme started on Wednesday last week at the headquarters of the Council where the Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, joined by the Council’s Directors of Regulatory Services and Consumer Affairs, Ms. Ifeoma Ezedinma, and Chief Cajetan Agu, respectively, presented hand gloves, sanitisers and masks to the leaders of seven trucking associations.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Public Relations of NSC, Rakiya Zubairu, Bello said the Shippers’ Council considered it part of its responsibility to ensure the safety of truckers as they are silent facilitators of Nigeria’s economy.

He commended them for their cooperation in acceding to NSC’s request to reduce their fees during the period of the lockdown.

Bello also reminded them that they were primarily responsible for their well-being, urging them to do everything to stay safe as their families and the nation needed them.

Responding on behalf of the trucking associations, Stephen Okafor, Coordinator of Committee of Maritime Truck Unions & Associations, COMTUA, commended the Shippers’ Council boss, describing him as a partner in progress. He assured him of their cooperation in resetting Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 economy.

The sensitisation programme moved to the terminals and shipping companies where the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC hygienist, Moji Ayorinde, under the direction of Evaristus Aniaku who is the head of emergency operations and National Response Team on COVID-19 in Lagos State, gave talks on how to protect oneself from contracting COVID-19.

She demonstrated the correct method to use face mask, hand wash and sanitisation as well as physical distancing among others.

The audience at the various locations engaged the NCDC team with questions as well as seeking clarifications. Over 100 stakeholders attended the first phase of the programme. Participants were made up of freight forwarders and staff of the shipping companies and terminals.

Participants are also expected to cascade the lessons as the dictates of physical distancing could not allow for all stakeholders within the different terminals and shipping companies to attend the sessions. Participants received masks and sanitisers courtesy of Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

