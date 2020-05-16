Covid 19: School feeding programme breeds corruption — NAPTAN

Kindly Share This Story:

… Seeks stakeholders involvement

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The National Parents Teachers Association, (NAPTAN), has described the Federal Government’s decision to feed school children during the lockdown as creating corruption to enrich some people, especially as the association was sidelined while drafting the policy.

The National body of the Parents Teachers Association in a statement issued by its National Public Relations Officer, Dr Ekundayo Precious and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Saturday described the Home Grown Feeding Programme as a failure having failed to galvanise stakeholders ideas in formulating the policy.

Also read:

He said the decision to feed school children during the lockdown could have relief parents of the hardship of having to scramble for money to feed their children, but the process is shrouded in secrecy and difficult to ascertain the genuineness of the beneficiary as parents of school children.

He added that PTA was rooted in all the public schools in Nigeria but there was no evidence that those described as parents during the distribution of food in Abuja were members of the forum in any of the known schools in the federal capital.

According to the statement, “It is unfortunate that parents have not involved in the policymaking as well as implementation hence the lapses experienced in the school feeding programme. This is not even the issue but the recent announcement made by the federal government through the Humanitarian affairs minister that the federal government will begin to feed our children during the lockdown.

“It is now expedient for us as good parents to react to the federal government gestures especially in a time like this that many parents are not working and find it difficult to make ends meet that we are grateful and appreciate the effort of the federal government to ameliorate the burdens of parents but as good as the policy is, the parent’s body has keenly observed the implementation at Abuja today, inviting some people called parents or guardian of the pupils but our investigations proved otherwise and this called for implementation reviewed or total cancellation if our primary objective is to be achieved.

“Every one of our schools nationwide has PTA including Abuja where they distributed palliative materials today to so-called parents that PTA members could not identify. There is no way parents body and teachers can be excluded to have the desired results if not to create rooms for corruption.

“How can you be feeding my children without my knowledge about what to give, who to give it, how to give it and when to give it. We are seriously demanding the details of this program before we ask our parents and children to turn it down”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: