COVID -19: Sacked Kano Commissioner discharged from isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The sacked Kano state Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural developments, Alhaji Muazu Magaji has been discharged from Isolation Centre after testing negative to the highly contagious Coronavirus disease.

The former Commissioner confirmed this in a post on his Facebook timeline on Friday.

Magaji posted that, “To the Glory of Allah SWT, today Friday 22nd May and 29th Ramadan I have been confirmed Covid-19 Negative and discharged from Isolation center.”

Recall that the former Commissioner was relieved of his appointment by his principal, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for allegedly celebrating the death of late Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, although he (sacked commissioner) claimed he was misunderstood by the post.

READ ALSO:

Weeks after, he (Engr Muazu Magaji) tested positive to the virus in which he wrote on his timeline, “this morning, my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have been moved to one of the state facilities,” the sacked commissioner said.

Kindly Share This Story: