Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno COVID-19 Response Situation Room has received 205 calls from the public.

Recall that the situation room was by set up by the Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno (NESCOB) to support joint efforts on the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Newsmen on Sunday in Maiduguri, the coordinator of NESCOB, Ms Joy Ayuba said the room which operates 24 hours, since the beginning of the lockdown on April 22, runs three shifts daily.

READ ALSO:

“We received 90 calls bordering on health issues, 86 on social issues, 25 on security matters and four on other problems encountered by people during the lockdown.

“We have medical doctors on ground in the situation room to attend to callers and give them prescriptions.

“Where the symptoms are COVID-19-related, the doctors link them up with the Borno High-Powered Committee on Coronavirus for evacuation.

“We also have ambulances to evacuate our callers who are in distress to the nearest centres,” Ayuba said.

Ayuba said that some people called in on the distribution of palliatives items by the state government and how to ensure that vulnerable households benefit.

“There were also complaints on water supply and power.

“For such calls, we forwarded their complaints to the relevant organisations for action,” Ayuba said.

Also speaking, a medical doctor in the situation room, Dr Emmanuel Okeke told NAN that many “agitated patients” with malaria and other ailments call for advice.

“We counsel them appropriately and tell them what to do. We many prescribed medication right from here,” Okeke said.

The Borno Chairman of NLC, Mr Bulama Abiso who was also at the situation room, lauded the initiative.

The Chairman of NESCOB, Amb. Ahmed Shehu, told NAN that the situation room established to create awareness on the pandemic and preventive measures.

Shehu said the situation room would also serve as a bridge between the public and the state committee on COVID-19 among others.

Kindly Share This Story: