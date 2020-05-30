COVID-19: Resolve Almajiri issue permanently, Rights Commission tells Northern Govs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has called on Northern state governments to develop a programme of action that would permanently resolve the issue of Almajiris in the country, lamenting that Almajiri children have continued to suffer multiple rights violations contrary to constitutional provisions.

Following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus, northern governors had resolved to repatriate Almajiris to their states of origin, an action that the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 has consistently kicked against, saying it violates the ban on interstate movement and can also fuel spikes in infection.

Director Corporate Affairs and External Linkages at the NHRC, Lambert Oparah told Vanguard that the position of the organization was contained in a three-page Advisory Opinion signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu.

He said the Advisory Opinion was issued in line with the mandate of the Commission in Section 5 (l)(m)(o) of its enabling Act which contains obligations for the transferring and receiving States.

“Following recent developments regarding the relocation of Almajiri children across the country necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission has called for the development and implementation of a program of action by Northern States governments to permanently address the challenges posed by the Almajiri system to children and the larger society”, he said.

According to the Commission, the “Almajiri children are exposed to increased vulnerabilities and risks, including death, trafficking, kidnapping, drug use and addiction, recruitment into terrorism, violent crimes, sexual and other forms of assault and forced/child marriages.”

The Commission added that the Almajiri Children suffer multiple violations of human rights which go contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the Child Rights Act, the Child Rights Laws (applicable to some states), Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC) and other international human rights instruments relating to the protection of the rights of the child.

NHRC, therefore, called on Northern States Governments to develop a multi-sectoral “programme of action for the transfer, return and rehabilitation of Almajiri children”, adding that a major step towards achieving this will be an obligation on the part of affected states to “put in place financial, institutional and programmatic frameworks to urgently address the needs of the Almajiri children”.

The Commission also called for “adequate protection programmes, basic support services and empowerment programmes to address poverty and other socio-economic vulnerabilities that made the parents to send out the children in the first place.”

It enjoined States to “put in place adequate plans for the enrolment and retention of Almajiri children in schools, including access to existing programmes such as school feeding and free education aimed at addressing the educational needs of the children in line with their rights to basic and compulsory education as guaranteed under the CRA and the Universal Basic Education Act.”

In issuing the Advisory, the Commission enjoined State authorities to ensure that actions targeting the transfer, relocation and rehabilitation of the Almajiri Children are in the best interest of the children.

“This is in line with global best practices and principles enunciated in the Convention on the Rights of the Child which Nigeria is a signatory and has domesticated in the Child Rights Act CRA and Laws as applicable in States”.

The Commission equally advised that “the best interest of the child” principles will be violated “in circumstances where the Almajiri children have been relocated to places outside their homes or states of origin, leading to the denial of access to their parents or guardians (necessary for children) or home governments for a structured development, and may defeat the benefits from this current initiative.”

It will also be a violation of the principles “where the process of return exposes the child to danger, vulnerabilities, rejection, inhuman and degrading treatments and further denial of access to education, healthcare, food, shelter, and protection”, it added.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: