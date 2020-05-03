COVID- 19: Power Oil intervenes to fight hunger in Kebbi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Power Oil from the stable of Dufil Prima Foods, has donated 200 cartons of product (sachet) to Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Kebbi State, in its quests to address hunger and malnutrition rate in the nation and to also support the efforts of the government towards cushioning the effects of the coronavirus pandemic situation on the less privilege in the state, especially during the fasting period.

The partnership was confirmed during the donation exercise which took place at the state house, Kebbi State, when the first Lady of Kebbi state, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, alongside other officials of Medicaid Cancer Foundation received the Power oil team. The 200 cartons of Power Oil sachets were deposited at the food bank specially set up to feed the citizens during the pandemic which has equally coincided with the month of Ramadan.

Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, wife of the Governor of Kebbi State is the Founder/CEO of the Foundation.

Recently, there has been measles outbreak in some Local Government Areas in Kebbi State as a result of lack of nutrition, also leaving Kebbi State in dire need of corporate support, the foundation confirmed.

Ms. Prerna Pathre, Brand Manager, Power Oil, said in a statement that the gesture is as part of the company’s commitment to the health and well-being of the people, especially during the challenging period of COVID-19, which also reinforces its purpose of ‘contributing towards addressing the rate of malnutrition in northern Nigeria”.

“It is our belief that our humble contribution will support the overall effort in combating the rate of hunger in Kebbi State while cushioning the effect of the pandemic as we continue to hope life returns to normal as soon as possible,” Prerna said.

While receiving the products, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Wife of the Governor, Kebbi State along side Honourable Jafar Muhammed, Commissioner for Health, Kebbi State, commended Power Oil for its benevolence in donating products to support the foundation and efforts of the Kebbi State government especially at this critical stage when corporate supports are needed to reach as many Nigerians as possible in tackling this issue of national concern.

Vanguard

