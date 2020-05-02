COVID-19: PDP chides Gbajabiamila, insists on public hearing on NCDC bill

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday faulted moves by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to pass the Infectious Disease Control Bill without recourse to the laid down procedure of public hearing to avail Nigerians opportunity to make their input in the proposed law.

This is even as the party described the move as an attempt to shut out Nigerians from public debate on such crucial legislation as ominous and “raises suspicions of sinister objectives as the nation combats the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologvondiyan, the PDP said the bill “seeks to prescribe clauses on critical issues, particularly that of vaccination, which has become globally controversial in the face of raging conspiracy theories on the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It added: “The PDP is alarmed that such approach is already worsening public mistrust in the polity as well as heightening apprehension over the intentions of the presiding officers of the House of Representatives and the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration at this critical time.

“The PDP insists that Nigerians must be carried along in the decision-making process of such critical legislation, which seeks to make provisions that will directly affect their health as well as overall individual and collective safety and wellbeing.

“The party stresses that anything short of that would be counterproductive and capable of breeding an avoidable public resistance, especially given the deepening fear and anxiety in the polity over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels the Speaker of the House of Representative to immediately call himself to order and allow for a public hearing on the bill.

“Our party also urges our lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and Senate to stand firm against the passage of the bill until there is a public hearing to get the inputs of Nigerians into the proposed law.”

