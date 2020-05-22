COVID-19: Oyo state records 28 new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State has recorded 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night.

The 28 cases in the state were among the 339 figures recorded in 18 states on Thursday.

The latest figure has increased the total number recorded in the state to 190.

The recent daily increase in the number of people who tested positive to COVID-19 has created fear among residents, though the majority of them still go out without the use of face masks against the directive of the government.

This nonchalant attitude of some of the residents had prompted the state COVID-19 Task Force to intensified sensitisation programme in the Oke-Ogun area of the state on Thursday, where it threatened to sanction erring members of the public that fail to wear a face mask.

Speaking at Igbeti and Kishi communities, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, declared that failure to wear face mask would soon attract penalties.

Olatubosun, who chaired the media committee of the task force, said defaulters of the guideline would be prosecuted and appropriately punished.

He advised residents of the state to ensure that they maintain physical distancing, adhere to restrictions on religious worship, ensure the washing of hands with soap and use of sanitiser.

vanguard

