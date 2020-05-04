COVID-19: Osun discharges eight patients, including two children

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government on Monday announced the recovery and discharge of eight COVID-19 patients including two children from its isolation centre.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.

He explained that Osun had not recorded any new case in the last 24 hours but is awaiting test result of one sample sent to the NCDC accredited Testing Centre, African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede.

According to him, with the recovery and discharge of eight persons today, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the State has dropped from 10 to 2.

“Today we discharged eight patients who have tested negative twice for the Coronavirus from our Isolation centre, comprising three males and five females including two children of ages 2 and 5 years.

“I am happy to let you know that no new case has been recorded in the State in the last 24 hours, though we await a test result of a sample from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede,” the Commissioner said.

