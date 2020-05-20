Kindly Share This Story:

Aare Atunluse of Aworiland and Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Dr. Segun Osifeso, has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for the various measures being put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Aare Osifeso, who made this remark in a statement at Ota, Ogun State, said the people were happy that the number of successfully-managed and discharged individuals from isolation centres in the state were growing.

He commended the state government for the delivery of another molecular laboratory and for the installation of mobile testing booths to help stem the tide of community transmission in the state.

The Mapcotec boss, who noted with delight the state government’s fumigation of the nooks and crannies of major public places in the state, attributed government’s successful efforts to the governor’s ability to put in place robust emergency response measures.

He listed the measures to include community awareness, enhanced border surveillance, health workers’ sensitisation as well as procurement of personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers for the indigent and vulnerable people.

Aare Osifeso, therefore, urged the people to remain vigilant, creative and disciplined in their response to the monstrous virus to ensure that no one is caught napping.

While expressing happiness with the Ogun government’s readiness to fight the disease to a standstill in the state, he thanked the people for cooperating with the government in the fight against the pandemic.

The Mapcotec boss urged the people not to panic, but to adhere to all precautionary measures released by the government to end the scourge, such as avoiding crowded locations, staying at home, observing social distancing and personal hygiene.

