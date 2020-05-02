COVID 19: Open school, get your license revoked, Osun tells private school owners

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government on Saturday warned private school owners against reopening as it stated that the new reviewed restriction does not accommodate school resumption.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Festus Olajide stated that opening of schools would amount to sabotaging state government’s effort to curtail coronavirus spread.

It added that any school that opens its gate during the emergency period would have it license revoked.

The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of the State Government of Osun that Heads of some private schools have been using various guise to direct learners to resume learning in their schools.

“Such action is inimical to the health of the children and Public Health in general. Besides, such directive is a sabotage of the efforts of the State Government at fighting the spread of the corona virus pandemic in the State.

“It should be noted for emphasis that the partial lockdown as explained by the Governor does not cover reopening of schools. The ban on Educational gatherings remains in force.

“Any private school which reopens during this emergency period shall have its Operational License revoked with immediate effect; and it’s authorities shall be handed over to the State Government of Osun for prosecution as appropriate”.

Vanguard

