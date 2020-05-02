Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has called on government, humanitarian and non-governmental organizations to embark on immediate large scale sensitization of the rural community in order to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Onuesoke who made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta state yesterday said he discovered during interaction with the rural dwellers that do not believe in the existence of the pandemic, adding that governments needed to intensify sensitisation and education of safety tips against the raging Covid-19 in rural communities.

According to him, “the sensitization campaign should be centered around the practice of personal and environmental hygiene generally, as well as the adherence to social distancing.

“Yes, there are awareness programmes on electronic media like radio and television, but how many of the rural dwellers have access to radio and television, even with the absence of electricity.

“I will advise that government make use of the local town criers who will be going about informing them of the dangers of the disease and how to prevent them from contracting and spreading it.

“The traditional rulers, village heads and family leaders should also be inculcated on direct education of their subjects on the importance of regular use of face pad, keeping of social distance, washing of hands with clean water and soap, use of hand sanitizer, coughing into tissue paper and proper disposal of used materials,” he advised.

Stressing that the poor rural households had less capacity to cope economically with the consequences of an outbreak, Onuesoke added that the government should also be able to provide relief materials and support the rural communities as a containment measure in the rural areas.

