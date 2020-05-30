COVID-19: Nigeria records 387 new cases, active cases now 6344

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has recorded 387 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, which increased the number of active cases to 6344.

NCDC on its official twitter handle said that as of May 29, there were 387 new confirmed cases and two deaths recorded in Nigeria.

The agency said that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 9,302, out of which 2,679 patients have been treated and discharged with 261 losing their lives.

It added that the cases were spread across 13 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections with 254 cases.

NCDC said that the new cases were reported in Lagos (254), FCT (29), Jigawa (24), Edo (22), Oyo (15), Rivers (14), Kaduna (11), Borno (6), Kano (3), Plateau (2), Yobe (2), Gombe (2), Bauchi (2) and Ondo (1).

NCDC had said that while most of those who died were associated with co-morbidities, it found out that three out of four of those who had been discharged were without co-morbidities.

“This is consistent with the fact that risks are higher for those with other illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic non-communicable diseases.

“There is a general reduction in mortality trend and continuous improvement in recoveries as shown in discharges compared to the increase in a number of confirmed cases.

“Though not surprising, we are concerned about the increasing number of confirmed cases. This is because very high cases could seriously exceed the capacity of our health system to cope. Routine cases may also suffer as a result,” it stated.

NCDC said that after the COVID-19 test result had been communicated to affected persons, they should continue to adhere to preventive measures and guidelines.

“If you test positive, please do not panic. You will be transferred to an isolation centre for your health and that of those around you,” it said.

The agency said that majority of COVID-19 patients would show mild symptoms and recover.

“The current national case management protocol is for all cases to be managed by a team of clinicians in an isolation centre to ensure optimal care and to prevent further spread of the disease,” it said.

NAN reports that data from about 58,726 test on the coronavirus pandemic in the country, shows that of the confirmed cases, 68 per cent were males and 32 per cent were females.

The most affected aged groups were between 31 and 40, making up 25 per cent of the total number of confirmed cases.

NAN

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: