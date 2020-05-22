COVID-19: NDDC launches distribution of medical supplies, palliatives to mandate states

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on Friday opened the distribution of medical supplies, palliatives, and Public Enlightenment Campaign at containing Coronavirus across the Niger Delta.

The Commission’s Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, at the flag-off of NDDC’s efforts in Port Harcourt, said, “The disease has also taken a toll on the socio-economic well-being of citizens with small and medium scale businesses hardest hit with the lockdown imposed on the states.

“The good relationship between governments of states in the region offers an opportunity for synergy in efforts geared towards providing a lasting solution to the socio-economic challenges of the people.

“All nine NDDC states were supported with funds. In addition funds were given to women and youth groups as palliatives. Also provided were support needs for the physically challenged, such as wheelchairs and crutches.

“The funds also cover sensitization and public enlightenment campaign as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the Niger Delta region”

