COVID-19: Nasarawa discharges 19 confirmed patients

By David Odama

Nasarawa State Government said Tuesday that a total of 19 out of 33 patients confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) who tested negative to the virus in the state.

The state Commissioner of Health, Pharm Ahmed Yahaya who disclosed this at a news briefing in Lafia. said the state has recorded one death of COVID-19 patient, while noted that all the active cases were in stable condition.

According to pharm. Yahaya, Nasarawa state has so far taken 459 samples to the testing out which 33 were returned positive from the 388 results returned to the state.

On contact tracing, he explained that training of committee members on contact tracing was ongoing.

stating further that the committee was planning to train 20 individuals on contact tracing from all the 13 Local Government in the state.

“Hopefully by next week about 20 individuals from each Local Government in the state will be trained on contact tracing, we expected that this 20 individuals will train other people,” he said.

According to Yahaya, the committee is considered setting up holding centres in the 13 Local Government in the state to ease the screening of the returnees from the high-risk states

