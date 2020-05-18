Covid-19: MFM issues fresh prayer template

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka



THE General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya on Monday directed a repeat of the church’s 30 days Prayer Retreat, whose second session ends this weekend.

Dr. Olukoya, who gave the directive, stated: “We restart the prayers using the former booklet. From the 25th of May to the 7th of June, members are to read Psalm 91 and carry out aggressive praise worship for 15 minutes each day.”

Vanguard recalls that the ministry issued a 62 pages prayer pamphlets for use by both MFM members and interested parties, to guide them through 30 days of intensive prayers to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the land.

The booklet contains prayers vomited by the Holy Ghost, to quench the pandemic rage.

“They are multifaceted prayers aimed at igniting revival and arresting stormy winds, decimating infirmity and directing everyone back to God,” Dr. Olukoya stated in the foreword, adding that “the remedy to this pandemic is the ever efficacious blood of Jesus.

“These prayers can be prayed at any time of the day,” he stated.

