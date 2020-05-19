Kindly Share This Story:

…RATTAWU receives palliatives from Enugu govt

…As state govt suspends package for NUJ

…Anambra market leaders deploy nurses to test traders, customers

By Chioma Gabriel, Anayo Okoli & Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, weekend discharged the 5th index case from one of its treatment centres after the coronavirus patient tested negative.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike stated this at the coronavirus treatment centre in Abakaliki while discharging a young lady who was treated of the virus.

The Commissioner warned against discrimination against those who had once tested positive to coronavirus but were treated and discharged.

The lady that was discharged was treated by the state medical team.

He said the lady tested negative to the virus after being confirmed positive 14 days ago.

Umezuruike disclosed that the lady was the 5th coronavirus case in the nine recorded so far in the state.

According to him: “We are here at the treatment centre to discharge one of our patients who tested negative after being confirmed 14 days ago for covid-19. We thank God for this success story. We thank the governor for all his efforts, wisdom and commitment in fighting this pandemic since inception.

“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the frontline health workers who have come out boldly with confidence without fear to confront this scourge. As we are discharging this young lady, we are congratulating her too because out of the nine cases that we have so far registered in Ebonyi State, she is the first person that tested negative.

“She was not the first person to come but she was the first to be negative. So, we congratulate her. We have told her that as she is discharged today, she is free. But there is one peculiar problem with covid-19: anybody that has suffered it before can still contract it.

“We told her that she should always wear her face mask, wash her hands regularly and intermittently with running water and soap and to also rub alcohol- based sanitizer while maintaining physical distancing.

“We want to use this opportunity to tell the public that when a person is free of covid-19, the person is free. There is no room for stigmatisation. Presently, she is free and anybody is free to interact with her at physical distance level.”

Anambra market leaders deploy nurses to test traders, customers

In its bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the leadership of major markets in Anambra have deployed nurses who test everyone entering markets as part of measures to ensure that those coming from outside the state to transact business did not infect traders.

President-General of the Building Materials Market, Ogidi in Idemili North local government area, Chief Jude Nwankwo said that all market managers have also been directed to handover customers suspected to have violated COVID-19 rules.

The traders have provided a temporary isolation centre within the market, where defaulters were restricted for not observing the COVID-19 rules.

Nwankwo said: “There are many people who have come from outside Anambra State to do business and as our precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, we detain such people and then invite the state COVID-19 task force to come and take them through testing.

“We have cautioned our customers from outside the state to place their orders online and make electronic transfers. Once the payment is confirmed, we then waybill their supplies.

“We have also engaged qualified nurses in each of the entry gates into the markets to help COVID-19 taskforce to check temperatures of people coming in.

“We always insist that our members and our customers must wash their hands with soap under running water and use sanitizers and we also enforce compulsory wearing of face masks.”

The President-General said although the traders lost millions of naira during the lockdown, they are happy that there had not been any casualty among them and he commended the Anambra State government for the measures put in place to ensure the protection of the people of the state.

READ ALSO:

According to him, some of wealthy traders among them have been assisting those who had financial problems to beef up their business, explaining that it was better than sharing food items to them

He, however, lauded the state government’s palliatives to the elderly and youths in various communities, as well as re-opening of the markets so that traders could fend for themselves.

RATTAWU receives pallitaives from Enugu govt

Also recently, the Enugu State Government, in fulfillment of its plan to give palliatives to all journalists operating in the state, distributed food items to the members of the Radio Television Theatre Art Workers Union (RATTAWU) to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus disease on them.

The state government’s package for the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State chapter, was suspended to enable her members harmonize their list before distribution in the interest of peace and security.

Announcing the suspension, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, who was represented by the Leader of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said: “We are taking back the share of the NUJ because the principal objective of government is the welfare and security of the people.”

Presenting the palliatives to RATTAWU on behalf of Enugu State Government, the Deputy Governor disclosed that the gesture was in line with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration’s policy of keeping in touch with the people.

Mrs. Ezeilo, who is also the chairman of the State Emergency/Palliatives Committee, added that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration has always identified with “the gentlemen of the press”, stressing that “we are not only here to distribute palliatives but also to thank you for the wonderful partnership we have enjoyed towards the development of this great state.”

According to her, “this partnership is working and we believe it will continue to work. This is because if you don’t disseminate what the government is doing, the masses will not know what we are doing. This is especially so at this moment we need to enlighten our people on the precautionary measures and protocol for containment of the spread of COVID-19, as directed and advised by the Federal Government, the Enugu State Government, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Enugu State Ministry of Health.”

Responding on behalf of members of RATTAWU, the Chairman of the association, Comrade Ndudi Chude, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi “for this gesture at this auspicious time.”

He also commended the governor and his team for “their dogged fight against this pandemic” and urged them “not to relax on their oars”, pointing out that the food items “will go a very long way to fight another pandemic which is hunger virus.”

Other members of the Emergency/Palliatives Committee present at the event, which held at the NUJ Press Centre, Enugu, included the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Sam Ngene; his information counterpart, Hon. Jeff Mbah; the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh; Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Mr. Mike Ogbuekwe and the State Director, Code of Conduct Bureau, Mrs. Ifeoma Ijetta.

ANAN supports Enugu govt with 200 bags of rice

In a related development, the Enugu State chapter of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN has donated over 200 bags of 25kg rice to the state government to complement its efforts at cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on the people of the state.

Enugu State chairman of ANAN, Prof. Uchenna Ugwuanyi, who presented the items to the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, explained that it was their little effort to assist the government to provide palliatives to the people, especially the vulnerable among us.

According to him, the association was not oblivious of the hardship the people were passing through due to the lockdown and needed to be part of the solution.

Represented by the publicity and social secretary of the association, Paulinus Ossai, the state chairman said: “This is a show of our solidarity to the state government and our dear people at this trying time of COVID-19. As a professional body, we deemed it fit to identify with the most vulnerable in our midst and offer a helping hand at these trying times through our government.

“We are desirous of contributing to the effort the state government has been making to mitigate the effects of the measures put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. We must be our brothers’ keeper in times like this and we hope that our effort will reach the target beneficiaries”.

Receiving the rice, the Deputy Governor assured the association that the state government under the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would do its best to ensure that Enugu people did not suffer unduly during this period and commended Enugu State ANAN for the donation.

She expressed hope and readiness for more partnership with ANAN in the future.

Meanwhile, an Enugu-based non-governmental organization, NGO, OneHopeChildren Foundation, has distributed various food items to indigenes of Awhum communities in Udi council area of Enugu State to cushion the effect of COVID-19 containment measures. Families from 10 villages in the community benefited from the gesture.

The founder, Rev. Fr. Felix Ugwuozor, a native of Awhum, commended the donors of the items and expressed that they would go a long way to ameliorate the effect of the COVID-19 prevention measures on the people.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: