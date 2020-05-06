COVID 19: Lawmaker tests positive in Yobe

Kindly Share This Story:

The representative of the Nguru central constituency at the Yobe house of assembly, Lawan Nguru has tested positive for COVID-19.

The lawmaker who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the assembly, stated on Wednesday that he had gone on isolation.

He expresses optimism that he would recover from the disease as he is in a stable condition.

“Presently, I am in isolation centre and recuperating in a very stable condition waiting for further directives from Health officers. In addition, I salute the gesture shown to us by Yobe State Government in up keeping the victims and in controlling the spread of the virus in the state,” he said.

There are currently 13 confirmed cases of the disease in the state.

The governor of the state, Mai Buni has made wearing of face masks compulsory in public as part of the measures to control COVID 19.

He also directed the committee on COVID-19 headed by Idi Gubana, the deputy governor and chairman of the state COVID-19 committee, to make sure hand washing facilities and sanitisers are in all public places like filling stations, shopping complex, and markets to curb.”

Inter-state travels were also banned for two weeks.

vanguard

