By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has postponed the year 2020 examination and screening test into the State Model Colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools until further notice.

The examination was earlier scheduled to commence from Monday, 25th to Saturday, 30th May 2020.

Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, LASEB, Mr. Supo Gbadegesin, who announced this on Thursday, said the measure became necessary in view of the current situation of the ravaging Coronavirus, pandemic, otherwise called, COVID-19 in the state.

According to Gbadegesin, “In view of the prevailing situation of global pandemic virus called COVID – 19, Lagos State Examinations Board hereby informs the general public, especially all duly registered candidates for the year 2020 screening test into Lagos State Model Colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, that the conduct of the examination scheduled to commence from Monday, 25th to Saturday, 30th May 2020 has been postponed till further notice.

“Kindly note that as soon as the situation improves for the conduct of the examination and approval is obtained from appropriate authorities, the new dates would be duly communicated to members of the public.

“The board hereby regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused. Kindly accept our best wishes.”

Gbadegesin however, added that registration is ongoing via various electronic means such as on-line, WhatsApp or phone calls through the following phone numbers: 08166599458, 08138462960, 08035190744.

