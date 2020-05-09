COVID-19: LASG issues fresh guidelines for operation at construction sites

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the sharp rise in the confirmed cases of COVID-19, Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has released additional guidelines.

The guideline was intended to curtail the possibility of continuous spread of the virus on all building construction sites in the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Dr. Idris Salako, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the fresh directives form an update to the existing guidelines and regulations on building construction site in the state.

According to Salako, “Further to the directives of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on the gradual and controlled easing of the lockdown which was introduced in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, it has become expedient for the State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development after taken cognizance of the vital contribution of the Building Industry to the economy of the state including employment generation and overall development, and has deemed it necessary to ensure that as the lockdown is gradually being eased in the industry, the health of the populace is not compromised.”

The guidelines which must be pasted at construction sites among others include: All necessary Information on the Covid-19 Pandemic as released by the Lagos State Government, including the Contact Details of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos Office, should be displayed on the building construction site for the benefit of all workers and visitors to acquaint themselves and comply with safety precautions.

“All building construction sites must observe the following: maintain a register of all workers engaged on the site and this should include their contact details: Name, Home Address, Phone Numbers, Emergency Contact Number (ICE) and any other relevant information; Maintain Daily Record of workers engaged for specific activities on site.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

