COVID-19: Lagos discharges 22 more patients

The Lagos State Government on Saturday discharged 22 more patients who tested negative twice to coronavirus disease.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen, saying that the number of patients treated and discharged from the isolation centres now stands at 247.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 22 more persons; 8 females and 14 males, all Nigerians were discharged from our isolation facilities at Yaba, LUTH and Lekki to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 19 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital, two from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one from our Isolation Facility at Lekki were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

”This brings to 247 the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

”As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I implore you all to support our offensive against the disease,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that the use of face mask, code named: “MaskUpLagos”, social distancing and regular hand washing would help break the chain of community transmission.

He urged Lagos residents to take responsibility for themselves and their communities.

Vanguard

