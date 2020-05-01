Kindly Share This Story:

…demands better deal for residents in Lagos

Lagos State House of Assembly has charged the power Distribution Companies in Lagos to ensure adequate power supply for residents as a way to reduce the negative effect of coronavirus pandemic.

This charge was made through a Joint Committee of the House constituted by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa during an oversight visit to the two Distribution Companies; EKO and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company in order to fine-tune mean through which people can get power supply, while they comply with the stay at home directives in place.

The Joint Committee which comprises of House Committee on Energy and Mineral resources and that of Information, Security and Strategy were headed by Mr.Folajimi Mohammed with the mandate to visit the distribution networks, DISCO, in the state.

Speaking after the visit, Mohammed appraised the situation, which necessitated the visit as peoples comfort need to be guaranteed while observing the stay at home order through the steady power supply.

According to him, “During the COVID-19 period, we have seen that there is an order for a lockdown, and this has caused a lot of discomfort to our constituents, to this end we were asked to come and visit the DISCOs and find out issues as to why there has been an insufficient supply of electricity to most parts of Lagos State.

“One thing was pertinent about the meeting, which was that they had accepted and admitted the flaws, however, we need to look at this holistically that there are different value chains within the sphere of the departments, so at some point, we can’t necessarily put most of the blame on the DISCOs which is what has been said.

“However, what we have asked that they do is to give us a road map as to how they want to ensure they would have more effective distribution to the people.

” The orientation to the people and also the relationship with the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly need be emphasized as they are representatives of the people and would be able to communicate to the constituents at home as to development.

“We can’t but appeal to our constituents to be calm this time around, we understand these are tough times and from the reports and what we have been shown they have actually generated almost on the top of their capacity if not more, however, they still have challenges which are the Infrastructure so we need to understand that without that infrastructure in place most things would not be able to be done.

“So I would only try to appeal to the people and all constituents to kindly bear with them as they have been looking at the best way to profer solutions to this hardship.

In his contribution, Chairman House on Information, Security and Strategy Mr Tunde Braimoh noted that it is of the essence for the general public to own the available infrastructures as the energy theft is causing people a lot of needless stress.

“Government is about the people we are not just there for aggrandisement or grandstanding of being in government, we must be purposefully useful and effective to the people that we serve.

“The supply of electric power is one of the basic yearnings of our people because electricity remains the most important innovations of humanity in the last one thousand years and nobody can joke with the importance of electricity.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources Mr Olalere Odusote who was present at the two parleys enjoins Lagosians to comply with the stay at the home side

order and remain safe, assuring that all their issues with power supply are been handled seriously by the state government.

“The people should rest assured that the state government would continue to work with the electricity distribution companies,to ensure that their power supply is not adversely affected by any actions that the government is taking during the pandemic, especially due to restriction of movement.

“Electricity companies are committed to continuing in carrying out their services as well as they have been carrying it before the pandemic.

“The Lagos state government will continue to support the distribution companies, Lagosians are enjoined to stay at home, if you don’t have any essential business outside of your home, stay at home because the more you stay the less likely it is that you could contract or be infected with any COVID.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer EKODISCO Mr.Adeoye Fadeyibi gave a clear cut view of how things are in the sector urging people to know that they are also with them in the situation at hand.

“Aside from that we need to reduce the amount of energy theft, we have in the system so that we don’t bill other people for the energy consumed by another person.

The Chairman Ikeja Electric Mr Kola Adesina appreciated the fact that the lawmakers think of the vulnerable and poor masses in the society while counselling the government to concentrate resources on most important projects which have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“Seeking a solution for life during and after COVID is quite commendable, as an organisation we are quite aligned with Lego Assembly and we would do everything within our power to ensure steady power supply.

