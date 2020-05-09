COVID-19: Kano returnee tests positive in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has confirmed that a male Kano State returnee has tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the total active cases in the state to three.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu on Saturday stated that the man was isolated after sneaking into the state through Iwo.

It added that the patient’s neighbours alerted the state COVID 19 taskforces of his arrival.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive on Friday out of the 14 samples we sent for testing at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede during the week.

The case sneaked into the State from Kano State and the neighbours immediately alerted our COVID-19 team.

“Presently, we have 3 active cases in the State. The good news is that the new case on arrival self-isolated although wasn’t showing any symptom of the Virus”, he added.

Dr. Isamotu disclosed that a total of 434 tests have been conducted at the NCDC accredited Testing Centre in Ede adding that testing was still ongoing.

The Commissioner, who said that the State government is not resting on its oars in preventing community transmission of the virus, appealed to residents of the State to always be on the alert and immediately report any suspected case of Coronavirus.

He also urged them not to accommodate anyone from outside the State at this time, saying that it is dangerous to do so at the moment.

“I am appealing to all the residents of the State to always be on the alert, take charge, and report any suspected case by calling our COVID-19 hotlines. Let us desist from accommodating people in our homes no matter who they are and stop inviting your family and friends to return to the State at this time as this might be dangerous”, Isamotu said.

