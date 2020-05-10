Covid-19: Kano’s first index case tests negative, discharged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Strong information emerging has it that the first index case of Covid-19 in Kano state, former Ambassador Kabiru Rabi’u has tested negative and discharged from the isolation centre in the state.

The news filtered around the ancient city of Kano on Sunday evening and a selfie picture of himself with one other person identified as his son exchanging hands indicating that the envoy has been discharged.

Another source close to the isolation centre also confirmed to Vanguard that he was discharged on Sunday from the Kwanar Dawaki centre.

Efforts to get the officials in the state to confirm the development proved abortive as calls put to the mobile phone of the coordinator, State Task Force on Covid-19, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini rang without response.

Recall that Kano State on April 11th, 2020 recorded its first positive case of coronavirus after the former Ambassador who travelled to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja came down with the disease.

As of the time of filing in this report, a number of patients discharged in the state stands at 32.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed positive cases in the state stands at 567 while 21 deaths have been recorded so far.

