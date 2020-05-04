COVID-19: Kaduna loses N6 B IGR due to lockdown

Kindly Share This Story:

…to impound ,auction vehicles that flout Quarantine order

…introduces neighborhood markets

…Shall extend lockdown if there’s new case

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government might have lost about N6 billion from Internally Generated Revenue,IGR, due to the current lockdown order.

The Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company,KMDMC,Malam Bayero said on Monday that the lockdown was not only having effect on residents but also on government as the generation of revenue was severely affected.

‘’It is not only residents that are losing, government is also losing a lot of revenue. Although I’m not working in the Kaduna State Inland Revenue Service(KADIRS), I estimate that government has lost about N6 billion on Internally Generated Revenue,’’ he said.

He warned that people who are found driving on major roads during the lockdown ,would be prosecuted, their vehicles will impounded and auctioned.

He said the proceeds of the sale would be put into government use.

The Managing Director said that the scale up of the enforcement of the Quarantine Law of restriction of movement, maintaining social and wearing face masks, will begin on Wednesday.

He warned that neighborhood markets will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays for residents to restock food items.

He said the two-day window was to enable people to buy food items and not for social visits to friends and relatives. He warned that anyone found on major roads during lockdown days has violated the order.

‘’People who are found driving on major roads will be prosecuted, their vehicles will be impounded and auctioned and the proceeds of the sale will be put into government coffers,’’ he said.

The Managing Director explained that temporary markets have been created in public schools across four local governments. He further said that the markets will open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Bayero promised that temporary markets will be extended to Zaria, Sabon Gari and Jema’a local government areas as soon as possible.

According to him, adequate provision has been made for social distancing in the temporary markets and security will be enhanced to ensure seamless transactions.

‘’Government officials will take peoples temperature and ensure that they wear facemasks even before they enter the temporary markets. In the market, people must maintain social distancing,’’ he said.

The Managing Director explained that the temporary markets were created because people flouted COVID-19 Protocols of avoiding large crowds and maintaining social distance.

‘’The fear of community spread of the virus necessitated the closing of regular markets, for temporary markets. The markets are within the neighbourhood, so people don’t have any excuse to travel far distances to get food stuff,’’ he said.

Bayero said that the list which comprises schools in Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi local and governments, has Unguwan Romi Primary School, Gonin Gora Primary School, Nasarawa LEA Primary School and Narayi Primary School in Chikun local government area.

Other locations in Chikun area council include Sabon Tasha Primary School, LEA Kudenda, Primary School, Rido, Primary School at NNPC Junction, Unguwan Boro Secondary School and GDSS Narayi.

In Kaduna South local government, the neighbourhood markets will be located at Barnawa LEA 1, Barnawa LEA 2, LEA Maichibi Television, LEA Babban Dodo and Government Secondary School, Kakuri.

Other locations of the temporary markets are LEA Chawai Road Unguwan Sanusi, LEA 1 and 2 Unguwan Muazu, LEA Kargi, Government Secondary School Richifa Street, Tudun Wada and LEA Kurmin Mashi

The rest locations in Kaduna South local government include LEA Kinkinau,LEA Kagoro Road and LEA Badikko.

In Kaduna North local government area, Tafawa Balewa Government Secondary School, Kabala, LEA Unguwan Rimi 1 and 2. LEA Unguwan Sarki (Black and White) and LEA Kawo will host the temporary markets.

Similarly, the markets will be located LEA Badarawa, LEA Malali, LEA Maiduguri Road, LEA Katsina Road and LEA Kigo Road, including LEA Abakpa and LEA Hayin Banki as well as LEA Rafin Guza and Capital School.

He said that the markets will be located at LEA Lokoja Road, Government Secondary School Makarfi Road, LEA Shawai and Government Secondary School Rigasa in Igabi local government area.

Bayero said that Model Primary School Mando, Government Secondary School Rigachikun, Mamman Jalo Primary Schoo and GGSS Rigasa as well as LEA Barakallahu, including Permanent Market Site by Rail Station and LEA Hayin Dan Mani will host the markets in Igabi area council.

Bayero said that the arrangement will remain for as long as the present pandemic is still ravaging the country. He said that it is government’s responsibility to protect lives and property.

He urged the people of Kaduna state to endure the lockdown because it is better ‘’to endure a lockdown of 3 month’s than to have people dying in high number.”

According to him, anytime that there is a new case in Kaduna state, the lockdown will be extended for many days in order to trace contacts.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: