Covid-19: Kaduna blocks all entry points

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As effort to control inter stàte travel heightened, the Kaduna State Government, has said that all entry points into the state are shut from 6pm to 6am everyday.

“No interstate or intra-state travel is allowed at night-time even for essential services with effect from Friday, 1st May 2020,” they said.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the move followed a security briefing that criminal elements were using night-time hours to allow people entry into Kaduna State.

He said the state government was compelled to take further measures to deter inter-state travel.

“Recent Covid-19 cases in the state are related to inter-state travel which is implicated in the rapid spread of the virus across state lines.

“Security agencies will respect the exemptions granted for the movement of food and other essentials in daytime hours.

“However, all entry points will be sealed to all traffic from 6pm until 6am daily. All vehicles that come after 6pm carrying food, petroleum products or other essentials must park at the entry point overnight. Vehicles on essential duty will then be inspected after 6am by our health and security team, and will only be granted passage if the goods they are conveying are really essential.

“All passenger and private vehicles shall be turned back to their original destination.

“The government appeals to everyone to scrupulously comply with the Quarantine Orders to save lives and protect our people from the suffering infection with Covid-19 could unleash, ” he said.

Vanguard

