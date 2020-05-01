Covid-19: Jigawa records first death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida

THE Jigawa State Government has announced the first death from coronavirus, COVID-19 in the state, saying the deceased, a Lagos returnee, was a resident of Fanisau community in Dutse, the state’s capital.

He died hours after he was moved to the isolation centre.

Commissioner for Health, Abba Zakari, said “Immediately after we got results of Jigawa, we swiftly moved to action and evacuated the patients into the isolation centre. Unfortunately one of them came in a very bad situation and passed away.”

Mr Zakari added that the state recorded a total of nine cases from eight of its 27 Local Government Areas. The affected local councils include Gumel, Auyo, Gwaram, Kazaure, Miga, Taura, Birnin-Kudu and Dutse.

He said the state government has locked down the affected local government areas. This, he said, will aid the health workers to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons.

