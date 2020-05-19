Covid-19 is a scam – University Dons

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says famine Is imminent, cautions against persistent use of face masks

…Nigeria under siege – Gov. Bello Cautions

By Boluwaji Obahopo

A Professor of Genetics and Animal breeding, Otoohhiaus Cyril has described Covid-19 pandemic as a scam orchestrated by the Western world to generate trillion of dollars at the detriment of Africans and other parts of the world.

Professor Cyril who is a lecturer at Novena University Ogume, Delta State stated this in Lokoja on Saturday while delivering lectures on the virus that has become a pandemic across the globe.

Otoohhiaus who spoke at the State Government House, Lokoja on the invitation of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello said the Western World stands great economic gains from the Covid-19.

“Viruses are not living things as wrongly claimed by WHO. Viruses are made by man to achieve specific purposes, that is why virtually all questions concerning coronavirus posed to the health organisation, they cannot provide answers.

“Covid-19 is not a natural virus that is why even the World Health Organisation are not specific in the symptoms the virus pandemic exhibits in the human body” the academia stated.

He cautioned African leaders especially Nigerian Government to look inward and ask questions concerning the virus instead of locking down people at home depriving them of their legitimate businesses.

“Covid-19 is a ‘yahoo’ format brought by the western world to deceive people while they were making money in trillions of dollars at the detriment of African countries that are locked down at home depriving them of their legitimate earnings,” he said.

The Don who commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for not succumbing to Covid-19 claims averred that very soon the true nature of the alleged coronavirus would come out in large scale for people to see.

Also, Professor Josiah Adjene of the same University who spoke at the same occasion cautioned Nigerians against persistent use of face mask, stating that the continuous use of the mask reduced the quantity of oxygen required by the body; which poses future health challenges to the people.

Adjene, a Professor of Neuroanatomy and Cell Biology pointed out that the acclaimed symptoms of Covid-19 has been living with Africans, saying there is no new thing in the pandemic that can distract the people of Africa.

He advised Kogi State Government to invest vigorously in agriculture to enable the state feed the nation in the next two years as a result of scarcity of food that will arise due to the lockdown inflicted on Nigerians by government to curb the spread of purported coronavirus pandemic.

“I am appealing to the governor to invest in agriculture because as other states of the federation are on lockdown now, there will be a shortage of food in the next two years; so that Kogi State can feed Nigerians and remove them from impending famine” he appealed.

The State Governor, Yahaya Bello in his own remarks lamented that the state and the entire country are under siege over Covid-19, stressing that the situation is really affecting Kogi State even though there is no case of the virus in the state.

According to him “It is no longer news that we are under siege in Nigeria over Covid-19. Kogi State is under siege even though we don’t have a reported case, but we are on lockdown not by our design or by our wish” he stated.

The Governor noted that his decision to invite academia who specialises in the field of virus and diseases was borne out of his desire to enlighten the people of the state on Covid-19 and how best they can handle the issue of the pandemic to avoid spread.

“I am the Executive Governor of Kogi State and it is incumbent on me to create an avenue for my people to be enlightened, to really know what Covid-19 is all about,” Gov Bello said.

