COVID-19: Infection hits 199 as Oyo records 9 more cases

Oyo State has recorded nine more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 199.

According to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night, the nine cases in Oyo were among the new 245 recorded in 22 states.

Gov. Seyi Makinde has reassured the people of the state that the State COVID-19 Task Force was doing everything to contain the spread of the disease given the recent increase in numbers.

Makinde, who is the chairman of the task force, in a tweet noted that the majority of the COVID-19 cases in the state had relatively mild or no symptoms.

“This means that with the proper management of cases that we have put in place, they will recover without any complications.

“When people are asymptomatic, they can easily spread the virus unknowingly.

“This is why we must all play our roles by adhering to guidelines on frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing, and the use of face mask in public places.

“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the virus is contained in Oyo State. Together, we can fight this pandemic,” he said.

vanguard

