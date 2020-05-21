Covid-19: ICAN deploys tech for accountants to deliver improved services

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence Adeyinka

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has deployed technology to ensure accountants provide improved services to clients, even as it conferred fellowship status on qualified members.

The Fellow Chartered Accountant “FCA” credential which the ICAN confers on select members annually is granted to those members who have rendered exceptional service to the profession or whose achievements in their careers, the community, or in the profession have earned them distinction and brought honour to the profession.

A statement at the 18th Conferment of Fellowship Status ceremony, President, ICAN, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuadigbo, said : “the relevant information and guidelines on how accountants would navigate the pandemic while providing excellent services to clients has been provided on a dedicated page on its website where it house COVID-19 Resources from the institute and other renowned accounting organisations.”

Okwuadigbo added: “These are challenging times and our profession is not immune to the realities of this period. As an institute, we continue to evolve novel approaches in order to meet the needs of our members. What started as a health issue has now evolved to become economic, social and political crises. This is forcing organizations to redefine the way stakeholders’ expectations are met.

“The Governing Council of our institute is aware of the watershed occasioned by COVID-19. While the mandates of the institute remain unchanged, the model of discharging these mandates is no doubt changing. We have deployed technology to ensure our members are not disadvantaged in their pursuit for continuous professional development. Since the outbreak, we have issued various materials to aid members’ professional practices. There is a dedicated page on our website where we house COVID-19 resources from the institute and other renowned accounting organisations. These are relevant information and guidelines on how accountants would navigate the pandemic while providing excellent services to clients.”

