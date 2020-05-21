COVID-19: How I impacted on less privileges – Suh Clovis

Kindly Share This Story:

Joining the fight to help cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on some less privileged people in different communities, Singer Niba Clovis Suh, popularly known as Suh Clovis has shared his personal experience.

“My brand, Suh Clovis made some donations to PRS FOUNDATION. I also donated money to support other struggling artists, songwriters, and composers to create and develop when they need to. I will love to continue helping other foundations and orphanage homes. I also want to continue to touch the lives of millions of fans around the world during this Covid 19 pandemic,” he said.

The journey into the music industry for Suh Clovis started way back in church choir. According into the 27 year old Cameroonian – Belgium based singer, songwriter and producer, his grandfather and father inspiration him to join the entertainment industry.

“My grand parents and my father inspired me to join the church choir and then my elder

Cousin was playing all different types of genre everyday at the house, so I picked up the love of music. I took music to a higher level when I started opening shows for famous artists like.

Bracket, Toofan, Shatta Wale and one of the biggest artist in Belgium Bart Peeters. It was a sold out show for over Ten Thousand people in an Arena.

I had always looked up to the likes of Sergio, Polo, Petite Pays, 2Face Idibia, Usher, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, DJ Khalid, Ryan Lesley and some others,” he noted.

Starting up as an upcoming musician was very difficult for Suh Clovis, he shares his major challenges as well advice for other fast rising artists.

“It wasn’t a smooth ride for me initially. I had to self manage and plan everything myself. I had to do it all myself which includes bookings, shows, getting interviews, sending records for radio, club or TV plays etc. But it all paid off that’s why I would advice upcoming artist around the world on the needs to do more research on the music business side and as an industry as a whole. The music industry will continues to evolve. Also, music is not made for everyone, you can be successful in the music business even more than being the artist you forcefully want to be,” he hinted.

