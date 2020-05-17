COVID-19: Have faith in God, not in vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

HEALING and immunity against any deadly pestilence come only from the LORD God, who is the refuge and fortress of all who put their trust in Him.

It is of the Lord’s mercies that majority of the people in this nation have been delivered from death, caused by this noisome pestilence, especially, as there has been no specific cure for it. (Lamentation 3:22).

The Lord God says He will have mercy on whom He will have mercy, and He will have compassion on whom He will have compassion. (Romans 9:15-16,18) It is not because of “social distancing” or of “wearing of face masks” or the “lock-down order” put in place by world governments. It is the Lord’s mercy, that has spared many, from death by Covid-19.

Governments in power are ignorant of the fact that Covid-19 is the rod of the anger of God upon all the inhabitants of the earth, because of their wickedness. God who destroyed the whole world in the generation of Noah, by a mighty flood, has not changed in His judgment against the wickedness of man, so much so, that it repented God to have created man in the earth. (Genesis 6:5-8).

Only Noah, who was a just and perfect man, found grace in the eyes of God, and so he did not perish with the wicked.

Those, who have the Spirit of Christ, and as many as will receive Jesus into their hearts, will find grace in the eyes of the Lord, to escape this deadly pestilence, sent into the world by the Lord Almighty. (II Chronicles 7:13-14)

No vaccine or herbal cure can stop the anger of God upon the world, except the inhabitants of the earth repent of their wickedness, and then look up to Jesus for their salvation. (Jeremiah 46:11; Isaiah 45:22)

In Isaiah 26:9b, it is written: “For when thy judgments are in the earth, the inhabitants of the world will learn righteousness.” And the righteousness that is acceptable to God, is the righteousness of His only Son, Jesus Christ, in whose name, man will be saved. (Acts 4:12)

These judgments of God upon the world, come as sword, famine, noisome beast and as pestilence. They are meant to cut off man and beast from nations, which is what Covid-19 is doing right now. (Ezekiel 14:21) This fury of the anger of God upon the world will not come to an end, until He has accomplished His purpose. (Jeremiah 23:19-20)

But the truth, which is in Jesus Christ, shall be the shield and buckler of those who have received Jesus into their hearts, and are living in obedience to His doctrines, and so, they should not be afraid of any pestilence or plague, because it will not come near their dwelling-places, thus saith the Spirit of the Lord. (Psalm 91:4-6,10)

What immunity can be greater than that of the Almighty God, which He has provided in His Son, Jesus Christ? “Except the days be shortened, no flesh shall be saved. But for the sake of the Elect, the days shall be shortened. (Matthew 24:22)

The elect of God in these nations, for whose sake the days of Covid-19, shall be shortened, should, therefore, cry unto the Lord for these nations, that the Lord God should forgive the sins of the nations and then heal their land.

•CHRISTIAN GOSPEL CHURCH

(The Truth Centre)

Email: cgc.com.ng@gmail.com

Telephone: +234 (0) 7052061135, +234 (0) 9030731406

Website: www.cgc.com.ng

