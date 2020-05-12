COVID-19: Five more patients treated, discharged in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Five violators of border closure arrested

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Five more COVID-19 patients admitted and treated at infectious Disease Hospital in Akure, Ondo state capital has been discharged.

The state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said this in a statement issued yesterday.

Ojogo said “This is to announce that five patients of the dreaded coronavirus disease have been treated and discharged. This brings to eleven, the total number of such treated cases.

“Against this backdrop, only four active cases are currently being monitored in accordance with prescribed globally-accepted protocols at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH).

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested five travellers who violated the border closure order as directed by the State Government.

A statement by Command Spokesman Asc. Olufemi Omole who said that they have been handed over to the Ondo State Taskforce on Covid-19 pointed out that five Northerners were apprehended by their officers and men through sustained intelligence.

Omole said that State Commandant Philip Ayuba while interrogating the travellers they “confessed that Ten of them who were all Northerners left Sokoto State and alighted at Ibadan in Oyo State, however, two of them joined a heavy-duty vehicle to Ondo State and were accommodated by three of their friends who reside in Oba-ile, Akure.

Commandant Ayuba according to him has “warned all heavy-duty vehicle drivers conveying essential materials to desist from the pretentious carrying of passengers into the State as those caught in this act would face the wrath of the law.

The Special Assistant to the State Governor on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo who received the travellers further directed that they should be tested immediately in order to ascertain their health status whether Corona virus-positive or otherwise.

