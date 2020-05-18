[ICYMI] COVID-19: FG to maintain eased lockdown for another two weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Federal Government has announced an extension of the current partial lockdown of the country, saying the time is not ripe for it to relax its containment protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha announced this Monday in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Taskforce.

He said; “the reality is that in spite of the modest progress made, Nigeria is not yet ready for full opening of the economy and tough decisions have to be taken for the good of the greater majority. Any relaxation will only portend grave danger for our populace.​

“Advisedly, the current phase of eased restriction will be maintained for another two weeks during which stricter enforcement and persuasion measures will be pursued”.



