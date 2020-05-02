 COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria reach 85 as confirmed cases rise to 2,388

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday confirmed 220 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 2,388.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control also confirmed 17 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 85.

“220 new cases of #COVID19; 62-Lagos 52-FCT 31-Kaduna 13-Sokoto 10-Kebbi 9-Yobe 6-Borno 5-Edo 5-Bauchi 4-Gombe 4-Enugu 4-Oyo 3-Zamfara 2-Nasarawa 2-Osun 2-Ebonyi 2-Kwara 2-Kano 2-Plateau 2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 385 Deaths: 85″

NCDC also said two cases previously reported in Katsina were repeated tests. Therefore, as at 11:55 pm May 2, 2020, Katsina State has a total of 38 confirmed cases.

The number of infections has risen due to the increased capacity for testing across the country, the NCDC has said.

Till date, 2,388 cases have been confirmed, 385 cases have been discharged and 85 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Meanwhile, worried by the rise in confirmed cases of COVID 19 in the country, Nigerians and even the Nigerian Medical Association have warned against easing the lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, saying “it is premature in the face of rising infection.”

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 241,682 people worldwide since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Saturday.

More than 3,398,390 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,023,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Find below the list of states and number of confirmed cases in Nigeria till date.

