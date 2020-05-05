COVID-19: Ethiopian cargo and repatriation ops continue

Kindly Share This Story:

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s biggest and most profitable, was not left out of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic which hit the aviation industry very badly.

Whiles most airlines across the continent are grounded totally, Ethiopian continues flying in two main operation zones – cargo and repatriation flights.

Its cargo operations has seen the airline fly across the world delivering much-needed materials in the fight against COVID-19. One of its most recent flights was on May 2 when they transported supplies from Hong Kong to the “rest of the world.”

On May 4, the Airline reported its first international cargo from Burkina Faso to Frankfurt in Germany. The historic consignment included 52 tons of fruits produced by farmers. “The Pan African carrier is glad to serve farmers and is always committed to do so,” the airline added.

ALSO READ: South African Airways to be replaced by new carrier

The airline has also been at the forefront of repatriating foreign citizens out of Africa. Cameroon to Canada was one of the most recent. The flight was touted as the longest non-stop trip between the two countries.

Ethiopian also partnered with PM Abiy Ahmed in the distribution of medical supplies donated to the continent by Chinese businessman Jack Ma. The airline flew across Africa deploying the materials.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: