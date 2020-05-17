Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the Ekiti State government has launched massive street fumigation across the 16 local government areas of the state with the use of drones and motorized fumigators.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday while flagging off the programme, Fayemi, represented by the Commissi oner for Environment, Hon. Gbenga Agbeyo, said the exercise became imperative to rid the state of the deadly COVID-19.

Fayemi stated that places already covered in Ado Ekiti include COVID-19 prone areas like: Bank road – Fajuyi, Adebayo – Opopogboro and Fajuyi – Basiri – Iyin road.

“Dallimore Junction – Okeyinmi, Okesa – Ojumose -Post Office, Okeyinmi – New Garage – Ijigbo Roundabout and Post Office– Atikankan – Irona – Ijigbo Second roundabout and Mobile – Ajilosun – Ikere road will benefit from the gesture”.

“All the local government headquarters will be touched because we are mindful of the fact that we have to prevent community spread in a close society like Ekiti”.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Osasona, said the fumigation would be continuous until the Coronavirus is totally eradicated in Ekiti.

“Tge government enjoins Ekiti people to cooperate with the team as they would be moving round the remaining local governments to carrying out the fumigation exercise”.

The Director Environmental and Health Sanitation in the state, Mr. Tunde Balogun, appealed to the people to complement the government in combating the disease by obeying the lockdown directive and other hygienic practices stipulated by the World Health Organisation.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

