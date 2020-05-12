COVID-19: Edo govt extends curfew for another 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the state for another 14 days, as it ramps up measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the curfew, which is effective between 8 pm and 6 am daily, was extended to limit movement within the state at night.

According to him, “The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the state for another fourteen days, starting from May 13, 2020. The time for the curfew remains from 8pm to 6 am, daily. This is in furtherance of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

“Government reiterates that only those on essential duty are allowed movement within this period.”

He tasked Edo residents to continue to adhere to regulations against the spread of the virus, including regular handwashing with soap under running water or use alcohol-based sanitizer; wearing facemasks while in public and avoiding gatherings of more than 20 persons, among others.

