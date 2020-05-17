Breaking News
COVID-19: Delta discharges one, records one death

active cases now eight, deaths five

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State, yesterday discharged another case of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the State. It also recorded one death.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu confirmed the discharged and fatality cases in his verified WhatsApp page.

Aniagwu said the number of active cases in the State was now eight, adding that the discharged cases were now 12 and deaths five.

According to him, the discharged cases and death were recorded in the Warri South local government area of the State. He added that the State has recorded 25 cases of the virus.

