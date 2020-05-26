COVID-19: Delta confirms seven new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

…discharges one, records one death

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State, Monday night confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19, moving the number of cases in the State from 39 to 46 in less than 48 hours. The State also within the period recorded one discharged case and one death.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu confirmed the new cases in his verified WhatsApp page, saying that active cases in the State were now 26, discharged 13 and deaths seven.

Aniagwu in the WhatsApp post indicated that the new cases were recorded in Ika North East, Warri South, Uvwie, Sapele, Oshimili South and Oshimili North local government areas of the State between Sunday and Monday night.

