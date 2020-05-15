COVID-19: Delta confirms five new cases, one death

Kindly Share This Story:

Flags off distribution of facemasks to health facilities

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta, Wednesday night, confirmed five new cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, bringing the number of cases in the State to 22.

The State, Thursday morning, also confirmed the death of one of the five new cases it recorded on Wednesday night.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu confirmed the new cases in his verified Whatsapp page.

He said in the Whatsapp post that four of the new cases were recorded in Warri South and one in Oshimili North Local Government Areas of the State, adding that the new death case was the one recorded in Oshimili North.

He added that the number of active cases in the State was now 12, discharged six, and deaths four.

Recall that the State had on Wednesday, also discharged three cases of the pandemic, bringing the number of discharged cases in the State to six.

Meanwhile, the State Ministry of Health has flagged-off the distribution of facemasks to health facilities across the State as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the State.

The facemasks, according to the Ministry were for all the units in the Hospitals and for all the newly registered antenatal patients attending antenatal clinics.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Minnie Oseji who flagged of the exercise at the Central Hospital, Okwe, said pregnant women were at greater risk to contract the virus.

